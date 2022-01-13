Delhi on Thursday logged 28,867 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day infection count recorded in the city since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With this, Delhi’s case count climbed to 16,46,583.

The test positivity rate rose to 29.21% up from Wednesday’s 26.22%.

The toll increased to 25,271 as 31 more people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. There are 94,160 active cases in the city of which 2,424 people are admitted to hospitals. As many as 628 patients are in intensive care unit wards, while 98 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that the hospitalisation rate among Delhi’s Covid-19 patients has remained stable even as the cases and the positivity rate have increased.

On Wednesday, Jain had claimed that coronavirus cases have plateaued in the Capital. He had also said that restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if the cases reduce in the next two to three days.

Other states

Besides Delhi, several others states are recording a surge in coronavirus cases.

Karnataka reported 25,005 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the infections tally in the state to 31,24,524, reported Mint. The toll climbed by eight to 38,397. The positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39%. There are 1,15,733 active cases in the state.

Of the 25,005 new cases, 18,374 have been reported from state capital Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has said that apartment complexes will be declared containment zones for at least seven days if there are more than three coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu registered 20,911 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the infection tally in the state climbed to 28,68,500. The toll climbed by 25 to 36,930. There are 1,03,610 active cases in the state.

In West Bengal, 23,467 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease and 26 died, reported PTI. With this, the infection count climbed to 18,41,052 and the toll 19,621.

Kerala reported 13,468 new infections raising the caseload to 53,17,490, reported PTI. This is the second straight day that the state has logged over 10,000 cases. There are 64,529 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 13,702 new coronavirus cases, up from Wednesday’s count of 16,420. With six deaths, the toll climbed to 16,426.

There are 95,123 cases in the city. As many as 6,410 of 37,979 beds are occupied currently.