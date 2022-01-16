India registered 2,71,202 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday morning, taking the overall tally to 3,71,22,164 since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020. The number of new infections was marginally higher than Saturday’s count of 2,68,833 cases.

The toll increased to 4,86,066 after 314 patients died in the last 24 hours.

India currently has 15,50,377 active cases, and the number of active infections increased by 1,32,557 in the past day. In the past 24 hours, 1,38,331 persons have recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total to 3,50,85,721.

The nationwide recovery rate is currently 94.51%, the Union health ministry stated.

The daily test positivity rate has decreased to 16.28% from 16.66%.

As many as 66,21,396 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country in the past day. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country since the vaccination drive began on January 16 last year is 1,56,76,15,454.

Out of these, 3,38,50,912 vaccine shots have been administered to children between 15 and 18 years of age. Further, 43,19,278 precautionary doses of the vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

Over 14.13 crore (14,13,44641) vaccine doses are currently available with states and union territories, according to the Union government.

The country has registered 7,743 new cases of the Omicron variant till now, constituting an increase of 28.17% since Saturday.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The poll panel, however, allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings of up to 300 people or 50% of the venue’s capacity or the limit set by the state disaster management authority.

The directive applies to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Saturday extended the coronavirus-related restrictions currently in place till January 31, ANI reported.

Under the curbs, all educational institutes are to remain closed, but official work is permitted at 50% capacity. Stadiums, parks, gyms and tourist spots are to remain closed.

Markets are allowed to remain open till 8 pm. Up to 100 people are permitted to attend weddings and funerals.