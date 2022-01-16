The family of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Alwar city demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case, India Today reported on Saturday. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo also called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to hand over the case to the central agency, according to the website.

The girl, who has a mental disability, was found lying in a pool of blood near the Tijara Fatak in Alwar on Tuesday night. She had been missing from her home for several hours.

The girl is currently being treated at the JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur.

She was found to have sustained injuries to her genitalia when she was found near the Tijara Fatak. However, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said on Saturday that the medical report stated that her injuries were “not suggestive of any kind of penetrative assault”, The Times of India reported.

The officer said that the police have not ruled out sexual assault, but do not currently have any evidence to suggest that it took place.

The girl’s maternal uncle said that police officials earlier said that she was gang raped, but have now changed their stance. “We have no faith left in this government,” he said, according to India Today. “It has changed its version. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case so the truth can come out.”

Kanoongo said that the Rajasthan Police should try to arrest the culprits as early as possible, instead of “making excuses”.

“To say that the girl was never raped is a very irresponsible statement,” he said.

The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the Rajasthan government by January 24, PTI reported. The panel has asked the government to state if the accused persons have been arrested, and if yes, then under which legal provisions.

Meanwhile, Tejaswini Gautam said that the police are investigating various aspects, including close-circuit television footage and the girl’s whereabouts before the assault. “We are yet to get an evidence that can take us to any concrete conclusion,” she said.