The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a director of public sector unit Gas Authority of India Limited in connection with an alleged bribery case, PTI reported on Sunday.

The agency has accused ES Ranganathan, the director (marketing) of GAIL, of accepting a bribe of about Rs 50 lakh from prospective beneficiaries of a policy on discounts to dealers selling its products.

On Saturday, the agency carried out searches at eight places, including Ranganathan’s residence and office. “Cash of Rs 1.29 crore (approx), and gold jewellery & other valuables were recovered during searches from the premises of said accused [Ranganathan],” RC Joshi, a spokesperson for the agency, said.

The CBI filed a first information report against Ranganathan and several other persons on January 14, The Times of India reported. Joshi said that the case has been filed on the basis of “allegations/information that the accused, a director of a central PSU, was indulging into corrupt and illegal activities” in conspiracy with a middleman.

The agency alleged that a private person collected Rs 40 lakh from an accused person earlier. It apprehended the person and the director of a private Delhi-based company when the former was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the GAIL director.

The CBI later carried out searches in connection with the case at Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Panchkula and Karnal, among other places, according to the Economic Times.