Virat Kohli, 33, shocked India on Saturday by stepping down as captain from the longest format as well, following the team’s 2-1 series loss in South Africa.

The white-ball captaincy had already passed to Rohit Sharma but Kohli’s decision brings an end to a seven-year reign as the skipper that saw India enjoy success in international cricket around the world.

The ICC trophies may not have come India’s way, but the stature of the team grew and the kind of cricket they played drew fans to it. Under Kohli, every match was played with just one goal in mind: to win.

Draws were far from his mind and losses weren’t even a consideration.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, watched the changes that captaincy brought about in Kohli from up close and she has detailed some of them in her post on Instagram: