The Rajasthan government on Sunday decided to hand over the investigation into the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Alwar city to the Central Bureau of Investigation, reported ANI.

In a statement, the Rajasthan government said the decision was taken during a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The statement said the state government would write to the Centre, recommending turning over the case to the CBI.

The decision came after the family of the girl demanded a CBI inquiry, claiming that police officials had earlier said that the girl was gangraped, but have now changed their stance.

The girl, who has a mental disability, was found to have sustained injuries to her genitalia. However, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam had said on January 15 that the medical report stated her injuries were “not suggestive of any kind of penetrative assault”.

The officer said that the police have not ruled out sexual assault, but do not currently have any evidence to suggest that it took place.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo too had called on Gehlot to hand over the case to the central agency.

The National Commission for Minorities has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the Rajasthan government by January 24. The panel has asked the government to state if the accused persons have been arrested, and if yes, then under which legal provisions.

The girl was found lying in a pool of blood near the Tijara Fatak in Alwar on January 11 night. She had been missing from her home for several hours.

She is currently being treated at the JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur.

