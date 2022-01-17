At least 15 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the first two weeks of January, PTI reported, citing the civic body.

Cases of the vector-borne disease are usually reported between July to mid-December. No dengue cases were reported in the city during the January 1-15 period in the last three years. One case of the disease was reported in the corresponding period in 2017, while three people got infected in 2018, the civic body said in a report.

Transmitted by female mosquitoes, dengue symptoms vary with some people showing no sign of infection, and others suffering from bad flu-like symptoms. The disease also causes severe pain in muscles and bones.

In 2021, the city had reported 9,545 dengue cases and 23 fatalities due to the disease. This was the second highest caseload reported in a year after 15,867 infections in 2015, according to the Hindustan Times.

Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir had also recorded a high number of dengue cases last year.