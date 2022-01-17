Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum and said that India was fighting another coronavirus wave with “full alertness” while simultaneously maintaining that the country’s economy has grown.

“India has given 160 crore Covid vaccine doses to its citizens and India is confidently moving ahead on the economic front,” he said on the first day of the five-day event. “Also, India’s strong democracy has given a bouquet of hope to the entire world.”

The prime minister in his speech said this was the best time to invest in India. He added, “India is world’s third-largest pharma producer and has world’s third most unicorns.”

Modi said big reforms are also underway in the country’s Information Technology and BPO sectors. “India’s policies, decision-making is based not just on present needs, but also on goals of next 25 years,” he added.

Modi also emphasised that India’s growth will be green, clean, sustainable and reliable. “India is very serious about combating climate change,” he assured the world leaders.

The virtual event will also be addressed by several Heads of State, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.