India on Tuesday recorded 2,38,018 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 3,76,18,271 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. Tuesday’s infection tally is 7.7% lower than the cases recorded a day ago.

The positivity rate, or proportion of samples tested that returned positive, also dropped from Monday’s 19.65% to 14.43%.

With 310 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,86,761. There are 17,36,628 active cases and 3,53,94,882 patients have so far recovered from the infection.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

As many as 1,58,04,41,770 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far since the inoculation drive began on January 16 last year. Of these, 79,91,230 doses were given on Monday alone.

The Centre issued revised guidelines for the treatment of coronavirus patients. It advised patients to check for tuberculosis and other conditions if cough persists for more than two to three weeks.

It also restricted the use of antiviral medication remdesivir and immunosuppressive drug tocilizumab to a select group of patients, who had worsening conditions and need oxygen support.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Mumbai are witnessing a drop in daily coronavirus cases. However, the dip was seen when both cities conducted fewer tests.

Delhi on Monday reported 12,527 new coronavirus cases. The number of new cases was 31.4% fewer than Sunday’s count of 18,268 infections. However, only 44,762 tests were conducted on Sunday.

The positivity rate remained high and rose slightly to 27.99%.

Mumbai also reported fewer cases along with lower testing over the weekend. The city recorded just 5,956 new cases of Covid-19, after 47,574 tests were done.