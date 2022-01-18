The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning raided the home of Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew in connection with alleged illegal sand mining, NDTV reported. The officials also raided 10 other places in Punjab.

The central agency is investigating a money laundering case based on a first information report registered in 2018 by the Punjab Police against a person called Kudrat Deep Singh, The Indian Express reported.

Kudrat Deep Singh owns a quarry in Nawanshahr town of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab. Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey is reportedly a director at one of the companies formed by Kudrat Deep Singh .

According to the FIR, a total of 26 people have been booked in the case. In 2018, the police had found 30 trucks carrying sand from area where mining was illegal.

The raids on the chief minister’s nephew come weeks before Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

Speaking to reporters, Channi alleged that he was being targeted with the motive of putting pressure on him ahead of the Assembly polls, ANI reported.

“This is not good for democracy...We are ready to fight this,” Channi said. “The same thing happened during West Bengal elections.”

Other Congress leaders also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was misusing the central agency. National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV condemned the raids, by saying that the raids marked the beginning of BJP’s election campaign in Punjab.

ECI 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀 = BJP's 𝗘𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 (ED)



BJP ने पंजाब में शुरू किया चुनावी अभियान.. — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 18, 2022

Congress leader Alka Lamba alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department become Bharatiya Janata Party’s tools during elections.

She added: “Congress is not going to be afraid and back away from these electoral gimmicks of the BJP government in the middle of the elections in Punjab.”