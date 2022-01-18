The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued a notice asking the city police to take actions against people making derogatory comments against Muslim women on the audio chat app Clubhouse.

The women’s panel has asked the police to register a first information report against the social media users who participated in the online conversation on the topic, “Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals”.

The panel said that the “participants can be clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and defamatory remarks over women and girls especially from the Muslim community”.

The Delhi Commission for Women took cognisance of the matter after a social media user posted on Twitter a recorded video of the Clubhouse chat.

DCW seeks FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on an app ‘Clubhouse’. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/TkXktxnZH1 — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) January 18, 2022

The commission said that the matter was a serious one and called for strict action. It asked the police to submit an action report by January 24 with details of accused and arrested persons. The commission also asked the police to state reasons if no arrest are made by January 24.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal strongly condemned the Clubhouse conversation and said that the police should promptly register a first information report and arrest the accused persons.

“Obscene and sexually coloured remarks have been made about Muslim women on [Sulli Deals], Bulli Bai and now on Clubhouse,” she said on Twitter. “Till when will this go on?”

Maliwal was referring to two app that have been used for displaying photos of Muslim women to put them on “online auction”. Both “Bulli” and “Sulli” are derogatory terms used to refer to Muslim women.

The “Sulli Deals” app emerged in July, and “Bulli Bai” on January 1. The apps have been taken down from hosting platform GitHub following outrage on social media.

On January 9, the Delhi Police arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur, who allegedly created the “Sulli Deals” app, from Indore.

In the “Bulli Bai” case, the Delhi Police have arrested Neeraj Bishnoi, allegedly the main conspirator in the case. The Mumbai Police have arrested three more persons in the case – Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat.