Delhi’s test positivity rate for Covid-19 decreased sharply to 22.47% on Tuesday from 27.99% a day earlier.

However, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus increased steeply as compared to the previous day. The capital recorded 38 fatalities due to the disease on Tuesday, up from 24 a day earlier.

Delhi reported 11,684 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a decrease of 6.72% from Monday’s count of 12,527 infections.

The number of tests conducted in Delhi was higher on Tuesday (52,002) than on Monday (44,762).

The capital currently has 78,112 active Covid cases, and 17,516 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate in Delhi is presently 1.47%.

As of now, 82.51% beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, 91.31% beds in coronavirus care centres and 94.3% beds in Covid-19 health centres are vacant.

A total of 2,730 people are currently admitted in hospitals, out of whom 837 are in intensive care units.

A total of 1,51,314 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Delhi in the past day, according to the official health bulletin. On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the city’s entire eligible population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Assam reports highest-single-day spike

Assam on Tuesday registered 8,072 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths, showed official data. The new cases on Tuesday constituted the state’s highest single-day rise since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020.

The new cases on Tuesday were 15.61% higher than the previous day’s count of 6,982 infections.

Out of the new cases, 1,996 were reported from the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, which covers the city of Guwahati.

Mumbai reports 6,149 new cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 6,149 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, an increase of 3.24% as compared to Monday’s figure of 5,956 cases.

A total of 47,700 tests were conducted in the past day, marginally higher than the 47,574 tests reported on Monday.

Seven people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the recovery rate in the city is currently 94%. Mumbai currently has 44,084 active coronavirus cases.

A total of 575 persons were hospitalised due to the coronavirus in the past day, out of whom 95 required oxygen support. Out of the total available beds in the city, 13.8% are currently occupied.

Maharashtra registered 39,207 new coronavirus cases and 53 deaths on Tuesday, ANI reported. The new cases on Tuesday were 26.02% higher than the previous day’s count of 31,111 infections.

The state currently has 2,67,659 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate is 94.32%.

Maharashtra did not report any new Omicron cases on Tuesday. In all, the state has recorded 1,860 cases of the new variant.

Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday registered another surge with 41,457 new cases of coronavirus, PTI reported. Of this, 25,595 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The state had recorded 27,156 infections on Monday and 34,047 cases on Sunday. The positivity rate for the day stood at 22.30%.

The toll rose by 20 to 38,465.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday registered 23,888 new Covid-19 cases and 29 fatalities due to the disease, PTI reported.

Most of the cases were reported from Chennai (8,305), followed by Coimbatore (2,228) and Chengalpet (2,143).

The state currently has 1,61,171 cases, and 15,036 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.