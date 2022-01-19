Three Indian Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured in an explosion on the INS Ranvir in Mumbai on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

In a statement, the Union defence ministry said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. Unidentified officials told NDTV that the explosion took place around 4.30 pm and was not related to weapons or ammunition.

The ship’s crew responded immediately brought the situation under control, the statement said. No major material damage was reported, it said, according to News18.

“INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly,” it said.

Unidentified officials told News18 that naval personnel who died had had got stuck under debris created by the explosion.

INS Ranvir is among the oldest warships of the Navy, according to The Indian Express. It was commissioned in April 1986.

Several politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, offered their condolences.

“The news of explosion onboard INS Ranvir is extremely sad,” he tweeted. “My condolences to the family and friends of the Navy sailors who’ve lost their lives. Wishing quick and complete recovery for the injured.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic news of an explosion onboard INS Ranvir. Condolences to the families of the Navy sailors who’ve lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2022