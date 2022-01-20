The Chinese Army has abducted a 17-year-old boy from Indian territory, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal Pradesh claimed on Wednesday. Tapir Gao, who represents Arunachal East in the Lok Sabha, said that Miram Taron was abducted from Upper Siang district of the state on Tuesday.

“Chinese #PLA [People’s Liberation Army] has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill.[village] yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist [district], Arunachal Pradesh,” Gao wrote in a tweet.

The MP claimed that Taron’s friend, who had managed to escape from the Chinese Army, had reported the alleged kidnapping to authorities. Gao urged Indian authorities to take steps to release the 17-year-old boy.

In the past too, Gao has repeatedly raised concerns about Chinese incursion into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Army had denied his claims when he first mentioned the matter in September 2019. However, he raised the matter in Lok Sabha again in November 2019. In an interview to Scroll.in in June 2020, he mentioned the Upper Subansiri district as one of the areas where the alleged incursions took place.

In January last year, NDTV had reported that China has constructed a new village consisting of 101 homes, approximately 4.5 km within the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. The village was located along the banks of the River Tsari Chu in the Upper Subansiri district, the news channel had reported.

In November, another set of satellite images showed a cluster of at least 60 buildings, reportedly built by China, about 6 km within India in the region between the Line of Actual Control and the International Boundary.