India on Thursday morning recorded 3,17,532 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,82,18,773 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The daily case count on Thursday was 12.21% higher than Wednesday’s tally of 2,82,970 infections.

With 491 new deaths, the toll climbed to 4,87,693. There are 19,24,051 active cases in the country and 3,58,07,029 patients have recovered from the infection.

The daily positivity rate was 16.41%.

(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Delhi and Kerala witnessed a steep increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Kerala registered 34,199 new infections. The new cases on Wednesday were 20.07% higher than Tuesday’s count of 28,481 cases.

Coronavirus cases also increased in Delhi, with the Capital registering 13,785 new infections on Wednesday. The new cases on Wednesday were 17.98% higher than Tuesday’s count of 11,684 cases.

However, Mumbai recorded a dip in coronavirus cases. The city recorded 6,032 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths. The new cases were marginally lower than Tuesday’s figure of 6,149 infections.