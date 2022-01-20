India on Thursday successfully test fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore district. Indo-Russian corporation BrahMos Aerospace carried out the launch in coordination with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The defence ministry said that the flight test was a “major milestone in the way forward for BrahMos programme”.

“The highly manouverable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met,” the ministry said. “The missile was equipped with the advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the BrahMos team and the DRDO for the successful flight test..

On January 11, India had test-fired an advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile from the Indian Navy’s warship INS Vishakhapatnam. The missile had hit the designated target ship precisely, the DRDO said.

BrahMos is the world’s fastest supersonic missile, which can fly at almost three times the speed of sound. It is named after two rivers – India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva.