Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was successfully test fired on Monday morning off the Odisha coast from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, PTI reported.

BrahMos is the world’s fastest supersonic missile, which can fly at almost three times the speed of sound. The guided cruise missile is being developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. It is named after two rivers – India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva.

“The missile was successfully test-fired for its full range of 290-km during the launch jointly conducted by DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace,” a statement from the defence ministry said. “With this successful mission, the indigenous content in the formidable weapon has reached a high value, thus bolstering India’s defence indigenisation and the flagship ‘Make in India’ programme.” The missile was launched at 10.20 am.

The missile featured Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply among other indigenous elements, the statement added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team of DRDO, BrahMos and Industries involved in the mission. Director General (BrahMos) Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Director Defence Research and Development Laboratory Dr Dashrath Ram and Director Integrated Test Range Dr BK Das were present and coordinated during the launch.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.