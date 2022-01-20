Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district, party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said on Thursday, PTI reported.

Yadav, who is an MP from Azamgarh, on Wednesday had said that he would decide on which Assembly seat to contest from after deliberating with the residents of his Lok Sabha constituency.

Samjawadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is the MP from Mainpuri constituency.

Currently, the Karhal seat is occupied by Samajwadi Party MLA Sobaran Singh Yadav, India Today reported. The party has won this seat on seven occasions since 1993.

The crucial 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will go to polls in seven phases starting from February 10. Voting in Karhal is scheduled for February 20. The results will be announced on March 10.