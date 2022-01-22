Two persons died and 19 were injured after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The fire took place on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala Building near the Gowalia Tank in the city’s Tardeo area. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level three fire at 7.42 am.

Fifteen injured persons have been admitted to the Bhatia Hospital, while four injured persons have been admitted to the Nair Hospital. Three of those admitted to the former hospital are in a critical condition and are in an intensive care unit.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the site of the fire on Saturday morning, The Times of India reported. She said that six senior citizens were among those admitted to hospitals, and that they needed oxygen support.

Thirteen fire engines were sent to the building to douse the fire, ANI reported. Five ambulances are also at the spot, Mumbai’s civic body said.