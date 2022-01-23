A look at the top headlines right now:

Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant strain in metros, says genome sequencing body: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said BA.2, a sub-lineage of Omicron, has been found in substantial fraction in the country. Former student leader injured in police shooting in Assam, CM orders inquiry: In a separate incident, the police claimed that they shot a suspected drug dealer when he tried to escape from custody. ‘Abide with me’ – Gandhi’s favourite hymn – dropped from Republic Day’s Beating the Retreat ceremony: The tune has been played by the Massed Bands of the security forces every year since 1950 to mark the end of the Republic Day celebrations. Forgotten heroes now being remembered, says PM Modi as he unveils Netaji’s hologram at India Gate: Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said the statue of the freedom fighter was being built ‘because we pressurised you’. ED may arrest AAP minister Satyendra Jain ahead of Punjab elections, says Arvind Kejriwal: He alleged that the BJP uses central agencies against its political rivals whenever it senses electoral loss. Missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh found, Chinese Army tells India: However, it is not yet confirmed if the person found is Miran Taron, the 17-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army. Journalist Sajad Gul was booked under PSA as he could have got bail otherwise: J&K administration: He was booked under the Public Safety Act on January 16, a day after a court had given him bail in connection with a criminal conspiracy case. Modi government’s duty to act on calls for violence against minorities, says former UN adviser: Juan E Mendez , the first UN special adviser on prevention of genocide, called upon the global body to demand action against hate crimes in India. Delhi court denies anticipatory bail plea of ‘Bulli Bai’ app accused Vishal Jha: The judge noted that the ‘Bulli Bai’ app was against the ‘Constitutional ethos of secularism’. Delhi women’s panel issues notice to JNU registrar on alleged sexual assault incident: On Monday, an unidentified man had allegedly tried to rape a PhD student on campus.