The big news: Omicron in community transmission stage, says genomics group, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An ex-student leader was injured in police firing in Assam, and Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn was dropped from Beating the Retreat ceremony.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant strain in metros, says genome sequencing body: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said BA.2, a sub-lineage of Omicron, has been found in substantial fraction in the country.
- Former student leader injured in police shooting in Assam, CM orders inquiry: In a separate incident, the police claimed that they shot a suspected drug dealer when he tried to escape from custody.
- ‘Abide with me’ – Gandhi’s favourite hymn – dropped from Republic Day’s Beating the Retreat ceremony: The tune has been played by the Massed Bands of the security forces every year since 1950 to mark the end of the Republic Day celebrations.
- Forgotten heroes now being remembered, says PM Modi as he unveils Netaji’s hologram at India Gate: Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said the statue of the freedom fighter was being built ‘because we pressurised you’.
- ED may arrest AAP minister Satyendra Jain ahead of Punjab elections, says Arvind Kejriwal: He alleged that the BJP uses central agencies against its political rivals whenever it senses electoral loss.
- Missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh found, Chinese Army tells India: However, it is not yet confirmed if the person found is Miran Taron, the 17-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army.
- Journalist Sajad Gul was booked under PSA as he could have got bail otherwise: J&K administration: He was booked under the Public Safety Act on January 16, a day after a court had given him bail in connection with a criminal conspiracy case.
- Modi government’s duty to act on calls for violence against minorities, says former UN adviser: Juan E Mendez , the first UN special adviser on prevention of genocide, called upon the global body to demand action against hate crimes in India.
- Delhi court denies anticipatory bail plea of ‘Bulli Bai’ app accused Vishal Jha: The judge noted that the ‘Bulli Bai’ app was against the ‘Constitutional ethos of secularism’.
- Delhi women’s panel issues notice to JNU registrar on alleged sexual assault incident: On Monday, an unidentified man had allegedly tried to rape a PhD student on campus.