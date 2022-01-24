Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also said that there was no cause for concern.

“I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor,” he said in a tweet. “I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.”

On Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had tested positive for the disease.

Last week, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai had been infected with the virus.

Earlier in the month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh had tested positive for Covid-19.