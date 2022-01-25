Seven medical students died in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Monday night after their vehicle fell off a bridge, ANI reported. The accident took place near the Selsura village of Wardha.

All of those who died were students at the district’s Sawangi Medical College. They have been identified as final year students Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal, first year students Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti, and medical intern Nitesh Singh.

Avishkar Rahangdale is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Maharashtra, Vijay Rahangdale.

The students were travelling from Wardha city to the nearby town of Deoli when the accident occurred. Wardha Superintendent of Police Prashant Holkar said that the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday.

Visuals of the accident spot showed the car in a mangled state.

Maharashtra | 7 medical students, including BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm on Monday (January 24) pic.twitter.com/Hc9WC7sZvx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that he was pained by the loss of lives in the accident. “In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

He announced that Rs 2 lakh each will be given as compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of those who died.