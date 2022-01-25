A look at the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Covid-19 curbs in the national Capital will soon be lifted as the city’s positivity rate was dipping fast, reported ANI. “Covid positivity rate has reduced by 20% in the span of last 10 days,” he said on the sidelines of a Republic Day event. “Today it’s about 10%, opposed to 30% positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination.” The Kerala government on Monday said that educational institutions in the state which registered less than 40% attendance for three consecutive days will be closed for two weeks, reported PTI. According to a new set of rules, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals. Cinema, theatres, swimming pools and gyms will be shut. India on Tuesday registered 2,55,874 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the country to 3,97,99,202. The number of new cases on Tuesday were 16.39% fewer than Monday’s figure of 3,06,064 infections. The positivity rate declined significantly to 15.52% from 20.75% on Monday, showed data from the Union health ministry. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of nine states and Union Territories on the Covid situation, reported ANI. For the upcoming Budget Session, the two Houses of Parliament will function at different times of the day with a dispersed seating arrangement, reported Hindustan Times. The Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm while and the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm. The United Kingdom will do away with Covid-19 tests on arrival for fully-vaccinated travellers to England from February 11, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, according to The Guardian. Rules have also been eased for unvaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to undergo isolation, or get tested for a second time on the eighth day after their arrival. School closures due to the pandemic have caused “nearly insurmountable” losses among children around the world, the UNICEF said on Monday. The United Nations agency said more than 61.6 crore students are still being affected by full or partial closures of schools. The World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said it was not right to assume that Omicron was the last variant of coronavirus or that the world was in the “endgame” of this pandemic. However, he said that the acute stage of the pandemic could end this year if primary targets to eradicate the disease are met. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms. “Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested,” the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted. South Korea for the first time reported more than 8,000 daily coronavirus cases, reported Reuters citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Monday urged people to refrain from travel and gatherings. “It is no different to adding fuel to the raging flames if many people move around the country and meet each other,” he said.