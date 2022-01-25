The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to extend the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, or FCRA, licences of approximately 6,000 non-profit organisations, Live Law reported.

Petitioner Global Peace Initiative on Thursday had asked the court to direct the Centre to exempt humanitarian organisations from the purview of FCRA till Covid-19 continues to be a “notified disaster”.

An FCRA registration is mandatory for non-profit organisations to be able to receive foreign funds. On January 1, the registrations of 5,933 organisations lapsed as either they did not apply for renewal, or the home ministry refused to sanction their applications.

On Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said that FCRA licences of 11,594 non-profit organisations were extended since they had applied within the cut-off date, Live Law reported.

Taking note of this submission, the court refused interim relief to the 5,933 non-profit organisations.

“If the petitioners have any other suggestion, they may file a representation before the authorities which may be considered on its own merits by the authorities,” the court said.

In its petition, Global Peace Initiative had said that the sudden cancellation of FCRA licences is a violation of non-profit organisations’ rights and that it could hamper relief efforts.