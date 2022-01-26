The Chinese Army has “responded positively indicating” that a youth who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh last week, will be handed over to India, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

On a hotline exchange, the People’s Liberation Army has suggested a place for the handover, while the date and time will be conveyed soon, Rijiju wrote in his post.

“Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side,” he added.

On January 20, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the Chinese Army had abducted 17-year-old Miram Taron from Indian territory. Gao, who represents Arunachal East in the Lok Sabha, had said that Taron had been abducted from Upper Siang district of the state on January 18.

On January 23, the Chinese Army has said that it has found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh. However, it had not been confirmed then if the boy was Taron.

On Tuesday, Rijiju posted on Twitter that following reports of Taron’s abduction, the Indian Army had, on January 19, sought the People’s Liberation Army’s help to trace him. A day later, the People’s Liberation Army said they had found a boy on their side and sought further details to establish his identity, Rijiju wrote.

Details about Taron’s identity have been shared with the Chinese Army and its response on the matter is awaited, according to Rijiju.

Notably, the Union law minister has described Taron as 19-year old, while Gao had said he was 17.