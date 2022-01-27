The Delhi High Court on Thursday retracted its remarks made on actor Juhi Chawla that she wanted publicity by filing a lawsuit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in India, PTI reported. The court also reduced a fine imposed on her to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 20 lakh.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh set aside a single judge’s order passed on June 4 which had found Chawla’s suit defective and had dismissed it.

Last year, Chawla had moved the Delhi High Court against the proposed setting up of 5G wireless networks in India. In her petition, the actor had argued that the technology’s rollout must not be allowed unless it is certified to be safe.

She had claimed that if 5G technology is established, human beings, animals, birds and plants would be exposed to radiations that are 10 to 100 times higher than the existing levels.

However, according to the World Health Organization, no adverse health effects have been causally linked to exposure to wireless technologies.

On Thursday, the division bench noted that Chawla and other petitioners might have filed the case for a genuine cause, but due to their lack of legal knowledge, they might have been unaware of the implications, Bar and Bench reported.

“Having perused the impugned order on record, it appears to us that the plaintiffs, who do not come from [a] legal background, should not be made to share the blame or consequences for the manner in which the suit and applications were drafted,” the bench said.

The court also observed that Chawla worked for marginalised women and children with Delhi State Legal Services Authority, Bar and Bench reported.

“Ms Chawla has appeared before us and volunteered that she would work with DSLSA in whose favour the cost had been awarded and which now reduced to 2 lakh, to advance the cause of deprived children and women who are in need of legal aid,” the bench said.