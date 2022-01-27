Four persons have been arrested after a group of people abducted, sexually assaulted and paraded a woman in Shahdara area of Delhi, The Times of India reported on Thursday. In videos of the incident, the woman could be seen being forced to walk on a street with her face blackened and hair chopped off.

The woman’s sister said that a man in the neighbourhood had been pursuing her but she turned down his advances, according to The Times of India. After the man died by suicide, his family blamed the woman.

“The accused said her son had died by suicide in November because of that woman,” Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sathiyasundaram also said the incident, which took place on Wednesday, was the result of personal enmity. He added that the police had received information that some women had abducted the victim and had assaulted and threatened her.

The police officer said the woman has been rescued and is undergoing medical treatment and counselling. Another suspect was apprehended on Thursday while raids are underway to arrest the others, said Sathiyasundaram.

An unfortunate incident of sexual assualt on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District today .

Police has nabbed four accused and probe is on. All possible help and counselling is being provided to the victim. @CPDelhi @DCP_SHAHDARA #DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Num74VqgVO — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 26, 2022

Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that the woman told her that she had been abducted from her home and gangraped by three men involved in the illegal trade of liquor and drugs, Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

According to Maliwal, the woman said that while she was being sexually assaulted, other women present instigated the men. Maliwal said the women beat her up, shaved her head, blackened her face and paraded her around the neighbourhood with a garland of slippers and shoes.

The Delhi Commission for Women said the police have been asked to provide security to the woman.

The National Commission for Women wrote to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Thursday seeking the arrest of the accused and registration of a case under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code for gangrape and other provisions. It also sought security measures for the woman as well as financial compensation.