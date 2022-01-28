A look at the latest developments on Assembly elections from the five states:

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday filed his nomination to contest for the Amritsar East constituency in Punjab, ANI reported. On December 20, Majithia was booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is also contesting from the Amritsar East constituency. The BJP has fielded Ved Prakash Sharma from the Aydhoya constituency according to the list of 91 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh state elections released by the party on Friday, PTI reported. Sharma is the sitting MLA from the constituency. Meanwhile, 13 ministers from the cabinet were given tickets. Chief Minister Adityanath’s media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi has been fielded from the Deoria seat. The BJP accused the Samajwadi Party of protecting criminals when it was in power and also fielding them in the Assembly elections this year, reported PTI. BJP’s spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also challenged Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to break his silence on the matter of law and order and development. The BJP named former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay as its candidate from Tehri Assembly seat, reported PTI. Upadhyay was removed from the Congress on Wednesday after which he had joined the BJP. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that he was stranded in Delhi as his helicopter was not being allowed to take off for Muzaffarnagar city in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, he also alleged that a top Bharatiya Janata Party leader just flew from the air base. He claimed it was a “desperate conspiracy” by the BJP.