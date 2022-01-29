The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that cold wave conditions in northwest and central India are likely to improve from January 30.

The agency said that the temperature could gradually rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

The agency also forecasts widespread rainfall in the region between February 2 and February 4 on account of a western disturbance.

•Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.



Severe cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of northwest and central India over the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded its coldest day for this year with a maximum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius, which was 10 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

This was also the coldest day in January 3, 2013, when the maximum temperature dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius.

A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature is lower than 10 degrees Celsius. A severe cold day is declared when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.