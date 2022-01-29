A head constable on Saturday was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said in a statement.

Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot near his home in Hasanpora Tabala area. Police immediately reached the scene of the crime and took Ganie to hospital.

The doctors at GMC Anantnag said that Ganie had died before he was brought to the hospital, Greater Kashmir reported.

“[The] Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law,” the statement read. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.”

Meanwhile, there were reports of grenade attack in Srinagar city’s Maharaj Bazar area, PTI reported.

The police, however, clarified than no such incident had taken place and that misinformation was being spread among people.