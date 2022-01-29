The big news: NYT report says India bought Pegasus spyware from Israel and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SBI suspends rule on recruiting pregnant women after criticism and a head constable shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir by suspected militants.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- India bought Pegasus spyware from Israel in 2017, states a report from The New York Times: Opposition criticises Centre, says Modi government has committed treason.
- SBI suspends rule on recruiting pregnant women after facing criticism: The Delhi Commission for Women had asked the bank to withdraw the ‘discriminatory’ rule which said that pregnant women were ‘temporarily unfit’.
- Police officer shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district: Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was killed near his home.
- Kerala High Court orders sexual assault case accused, actor Dileep, to submit his mobile phone by Monday: He is facing trial in a case related to alleged conspiracy of killing an officer investigating the 2017 sexual assault case against him.
- Covid-19 cases may be declining, but no country out of the woods yet, says WHO: The health body said that nations must focus on reducing transmission and increasing vaccine coverage.
- Schools and colleges in Karnataka to reopen from January 31, night curfew to be lifted: From Monday, hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to function with full capacity.
- India is a robust democracy, needs no certificate, says MEA after Hamid Ansari’s remarks: The former vice president had expressed concerns about the human rights situation in India during a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday.
- Tamil Nadu government not co-operating with inquiry in Thanjavur suicide case, alleges NCPCR: The child’s rights body said its team led by chairperson Priyank Kanoongo will visit Thanjavur on January 30 and 31.
- BJP accounted of 69.37% of total assets declared by national political parties in 2019-2020, says Association for Democratic Reforms report: The saffron party declared assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crore, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (Rs 698.33 crore) and the Congress (Rs 588.16 crore).
- India logs 2.35 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths in past day: The positivity rate dropped to 13.39%.