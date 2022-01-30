Kerala on Sunday recorded 51,570 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said, PTI reported.

On January 25, the state recorded its highest-ever single-day rise as new cases hit 55,475. On Saturday, the state recorded 50,812 cases.

According to the health department, the state tested 1,03,366 samples. The state’s test positivity rate was 49.89%, The Indian Express reported.

According to the state health department, Kerala currently has 3,54,595 active cases of which only 3.4% are hospitalised.

The state’s Ernakulam district reported the highest number of cases in Kerala with 9,704 infections, followed by Thrissur with 7,289 and Thiruvananthapuram with 5,746.

There was a complete shutdown in the state on Sunday due to a curfew, The Economic Times reported. Only shops selling essential items are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 9 pm.