Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-’23 on Tuesday with the ambition of fostering strong economic growth through public investment.

The government’s total expenditure for financial year 2022-’23 is estimated at Rs 39.45 lakh crore and the total revenues are pegged at Rs 22.84 lakh crore. The total borrowings for the next year is estimated at Rs 11,58,719 crore, the finance minister said.

The amount is about Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the current year’s Budget estimate for borrowings of Rs 9.7 lakh crore.

The Budget focused on digital currency, large infrastructure projects and small businesses, among other things.

Here are some of the major announcements: