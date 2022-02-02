The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday summoned a senior police official in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman that took place in the Shahdara area last week.

The panel has asked the Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram to appear before it on February 4.

The chairperson of the commission, Swati Maliwal, claimed that the complainant was concerned about her and her family’s safety. She asked the police if a safe house had been arranged for them.

The woman was allegedly raped in her house on January 26 by some men. Following the incident, she was paraded on the street with her face blackened and hair chopped off. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, prompting authorities to intervene.

The woman’s sister had alleged that she was harassed by some of the accused persons. She alleged that she had even filed a formal complaint but no action was taken by police.

The Delhi Commission for Women has asked the police whether a first information report has been registered over the alleged harassment of the woman’s sister. The panel has also asked the police is any persons have been arrested for the alleged harassment.

The commission has asked for the close circuit television footage of the incident from January 26.

Delhi Police forms SIT in Kasturba Nagar Gang-rape case; DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind summons Delhi Police seeking immediate protection for the survivor. pic.twitter.com/aXHTuWWJQo — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) February 2, 2022

On January 29, the police formed a ten-member special investigating team to look into the case. It has arrested 11 people, including nine women, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday refuted claims made on social media that the woman who was assaulted is Sikh, and stated that both the woman and the accused persons are from the same community.

“However, some people with vested interests are trying to communalise the incident,” the police said on Twitter. “We are identifying such people. Strict legal action will be taken against them.”