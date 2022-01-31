The “bitter truth” is that many Indians did not consider women to be human beings, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said as he condemned the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a woman that took place on Wednesday in Delhi’s Shahdara area.

The video of a 20-year-old woman being brutally beaten up exposes a very disturbing face of our society.



The bitter truth is that many Indians don’t consider women to be human.



This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2022

Gandhi said that the video of the incident exposed disturbing aspects of the society. “This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The woman on Wednesday was allegedly raped in her house by some men. Following the incident, she was paraded on the street with her face blackened and hair chopped off. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, prompting authorities to intervene.

On January 27, the Delhi Police took nine people – all from the same family – in custody.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said that the sexual assault had stemmed from personal enmity.

The woman’s sister had alleged that she was harassed by members of the family on past occasions and had even filed a formal complaint but no action was taken by police, according to The Indian Express.

The woman had also told Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, that the accused persons were allegedly involved in illegal trade of liquor and drugs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called the incident deeply shameful. “How did the criminals find the courage to do this?” he had asked. “I urge the Union home minister and the Lieutenant Governor to direct the police to take strict action, and pay attention to law and order.”