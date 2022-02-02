Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that two Indias are being created.

“One India is for the extremely rich people, those who have immense wealth, for those who have immense power, for those who control the heartbeat of the country,” he said in Parliament. “Another India is for poor people and the divide between two Indias is widening.”

He was addressing the House during the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Gandhi said the government talks about its plans of Make in India and Start up India but unemployment continues to increase. He criticised the government for the effect its different policies had on the informal sector.

“Do not think this India will stay quiet,” he said. “The poor can see that India’s 100 richest people have more wealth than 55 crore people.”

Gandhi said the government must starting uniting the two “Indias”.

“Different cultures are our strength,” he said. “There is the idea that India can be ruled by a stick from the Centre. Every time that has happened, that stick has been broken.”

Citing the example of the Centre insisting on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Gandhi said the “idea of Tamil Nadu is excluded from institutions”.

Gandhi added that the farmers of Punjab pushed back against the farm laws. “These people have no voice in your idea,” he said. “The ‘king’ does not agree.”

The Congress leader also said that “instruments” like the Election Commission and Pegasus spyware were being used to destroy the voice of India.