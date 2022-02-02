The big news: Rahul Gandhi says divide between ‘two Indias’ is widening and nine other top stories
Other headlines: MK Stalin asks leaders to join All India Federation for Social Justice and Smriti Irani says condemning every man as a rapist is not advisable.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Divide between two ‘Indias’ is widening, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha speech: One India is for the wealthy and the other is for the poor, he said.
- MK Stalin writes to 37 national leaders, says diversity under threat of bigotry, religious hegemony: The Tamil Nadu chief minister asked political parties to nominate members to the All India Federation for Social Justice which he launched on January 26.
- Condemning every man as a rapist is not advisable, says Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha: The minister for women and child development made the statement in response to a question on marital rape by Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam.
- Mumbai court issues summons to Mamata Banerjee on a complaint alleging that she disrespected the national anthem: The West Bengal chief minister has been asked to appear before the court on March 2.
- Kerala HC defers Centre’s decision to ban MediaOne TV channel, asks why was the licence revoked: The court also asked the home ministry for files that recommended cancellation of licence.
- Induction of women fighter pilots in the air force to become permanent programme, says Rajnath Singh: In 2015, the government had announced that the Indian Air Force will induct women fighter pilots for five years on an “experimental basis”.
- Trinamool Congress will field candidates in UP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister urged regional parties to unite to defeat the BJP.
- Speed up Covid-19 vaccination coverage for teens, Centre tells states: So far, 63% of the beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.
- As many as 73 militants, 28 security personnel killed between December 1 and January 26 in Jammu and Kashmir, says Centre: During this period, two civilians also died in the Union Territory.
- Union Budget fails to address India’s unemployment problem, says leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha: Mallikarjun Kharge also noted that in 2014, the Centre had guaranteed 2 crore jobs every year, whereas this year it has promised 60 lakh jobs for next five years.