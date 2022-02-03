Parliament: Why has successor to Bipin Rawat not been named yet, asks RJD MP
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave a notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the House in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Parliament proceedings resumed on the fourth day of the Budget Session on Thursday. In the Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP AD Singh questioned why the Centre has not named a successor to late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat yet.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave a notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, ANI reported.
On Wednesday, Congress Rahul Gandhi criticised the Union government in connection with allegations surrounding the Pegasus spyware and foreign policy, among other matters.
Gandhi said the Central government must starting uniting the two “Indias”, and that different cultures are the country’s strength. The Congress leader referred to the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in Punjab, and protests against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Tamil Nadu.
Gandhi said that India’s strategic goal should have been to keep China and Pakistan separate, but the Central government has brought them together.
Live updates
11.50 am: Rashtriya Janata Dal MP AD Singh pays tribute to late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, who died in helicopter crash on December 8. Singh questions why a successor to Rawat has not been named yet, and says that the government does not appear to have a succession plan for the post, despite it being a sensitive one.
11.40 am: Congress MP KC Venugopal asks why telecast permission of Malayalam news channel MediaOne TV was cancelled. In response, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan says that the matter is sub-judice, The Hindu reported.
“We are not in Emergency,” Murugan remarks.
The channel went off air on Monday noon despite its licence still being valid. The channel’s management at that time had said that the government has not been “forthcoming with the details” about the suspension of the telecast.
11.25 am: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells the Rajya Sabha that 83 out of 1,098 judges in High Courts are women, ANI reported. He says that he has been personally asking the Collegium tasked with appointments to the higher judiciary to give preference to women, backward communities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
“We are very happy that out of a total of 34 judges in the Supreme Court, we have for the first time 4 women judges – 3 were appointed when I took over as Law Minister,” Rijiju says, according to the agency.
11.15 am: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra says she will address the Lok Sabha on Thursday evening on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.
11.05 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey gives a notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the House in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ANI reported. Dubey accuses Gandhi of inciting people through his speech in Parliament on Wednesday.
10.45 am: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju demands an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about the judiciary and the Election Commission on Wednesday. He says that the judiciary and Election Commission are vital institutions of India.
“Earlier he used to behave like India’s ‘Yuvraj’ and now he thinks he is the ‘King’ of India’” Rijiju said.
10.35 am: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu remarks that the Upper House did not witness any disruptions on Wednesday after a long gap, The Hindu reported. “I hope this spirit will continue to prevail,” he said.
10.20 am: Several BJP leaders have responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Union government in connection with allegations surrounding the Pegasus spyware and foreign policy, among other matters.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar contested Gandhi’s claim on Twitter. “In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China,” Jaishankar said. “China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s.”
The minister added that Pakistan and China had a close nuclear collaboration from the 1970s and that in 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic corridor took off. “So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?” said Jaishankar.