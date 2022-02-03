The United States on Thursday said it does not endorse Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “flawed” foreign policy had strengthened the relationship between Pakistan and China.

On Wednesday, Gandhi delivered a fiery speech while addressing the Lok Sabha during the motion of thanks to the President’s address. He said the Modi government had put India at risk by bringing Pakistan and China together. “This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India,” he added.

He contended that India was “completely isolated on the outside” even as there were fights raging within the country.

When a reporter brought up Gandhi’s comments, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “I will leave it to the Pakistanis and the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to speak to their relationship. I certainly would not endorse those remarks.”

He added that there was no requirement for countries to choose between the US and China. America, Price said, also valued its ties with Pakistan.

Price was then asked if Pakistan was working closely with China because it felt “abandoned” by the US.

“It is our intention to provide choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like,” the spokesperson said in response. “And we think the partnership with the United States conveys a series of advantages that countries typically would not find when it comes to the sorts of partnerships that – partnerships may be the wrong term – the sorts of relationships that the PRC has sought to have around the world.”

In January, the US had said it was concerned about China’s attempt to intimidate its neighbours. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that the US was closely monitoring the border dispute between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.