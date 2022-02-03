The United States on Wednesday said that it will send nearly 3,000 additional troops to Europe amid the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stressed the troops would not be fighting in Ukraine and were being sent to support members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that as many as 1,000 American service members would be sent to Romania, 1,700 to Poland and nearly 300 troops to Germany.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified after the former country deployed more than 1 lakh troops near the Ukrainian border last year.

The two countries have been engaged in a conflict since 2014 when Moscow annexed Crimea and backed separatist forces in Kyiv’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

On Wednesday, Russia condemned the decision of the United States to send extra troops, saying it was a “destructive” and “unjustified” step, the BBC reported.

“The unfounded destructive steps will only fuel military tensions and narrow the field for political decisions,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, satellite images released by American space firm Maxar Technologies suggested that Russia moved thousands of its troops and artillery to the borders of Ukraine.

A handout image released by Maxar technologies on February 2, 2022, shows troop tents, shelters and deployments in the Angarsky training area of Crimea on February 1, 2022. | Maxar Technologies/AFP

Maxar said that local military training activity, including live-fire artillery and maneuver training, was observed at numerous training areas in Crimea and Belarus – a close Russian ally.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had accused the United States and its allies of ignoring the country’s security demands, which includes keeping Ukraine out of NATO, The Associated Press reported.

Putin alleged that Ukraine’s entry into NATO could lead to a situation where it might launch military action to reclaim control over Russian-annexed Crimea or areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention to attack Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would discuss the crisis with US President Joe Biden and may travel to Russia to meet Putin, Reuters reported. “The priority was to avoid tensions rising,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is scheduled to visit the United States on February 7. “I will also soon go to Moscow for talks,” he said, according to AFP.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dialled Putin on Wednesday and expressed concern regarding Russia’s deployment on the Ukrainian border, the BBC reported.

However, Moscow mocked Johnson calling him “utterly confused” and accused British politicians of “stupidity and ignorance”, Reuters reported.