Polls to 108 municipal bodies across 21 districts in West Bengal will be conducted on February 27, the state Election Commission said on Thursday, reported PTI.

However, West Bengal Election Commissioner Saurav Das said that the date for counting of votes will be declared later.

“We will issue a separate notification to announce the date of counting,” Das said at a press conference. “The entire polling process has to be completed by March 8. Starting today, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. The last date of filing nomination is February 9.”

On January 15, the West Bengal Election Commission had postponed polls to municipal corporationsto Siliguri, Chandernagore, Bidhannagar and Asansol to February 12 amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Elections to some municipal bodies in West Bengal have also been delayed by two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a long gap, the elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation took place in December. The Trinamool Congress emerged victorious by winning 134 out of 144 wards.