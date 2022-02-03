All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi said bullets were fired at his vehicle at the Chhajarsi toll plaza at in Uttar Pradesh’s Harpur city on Thursday, ANI reported. Owaisi said two people fired three to four rounds of bullets at his vehicle.

No one was injured but the tyres of the vehicle were punctured, Owaisi said.

The incident took place while Owaisi was returning to New Delhi after campaigning in Meerut, according to NDTV. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, starting from February 10. The results will be out on March 10.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said one person has been apprehended, according to ANI. Bhuker said the suspect was being questioned and the police had recovered a weapon from him. “His accomplice managed to flee and search operation is under way,” Bhuker was quoted as saying.

“We are all safe,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

Owaisi asked the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry and said it was the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh and Central government to conduct an investigation. “I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker [Om Birla],” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying