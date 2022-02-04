India on Friday registered 1,072 fatalities due to Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall nationwide toll to 5,00,055.

There were 1,49,394 new cases of the virus, taking the infection tally to 4,19,52,712 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The number of cases is 13.36% lower than Thursday’s count of 1,72,433 infections.

Currently, there are 14,35,569 active coronavirus cases in the country, and the number of active infections declined by 98,352 in the past day.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The daily positivity rate fell to 9.27% from Thursday’s figure of 10.99%.

In the past 24 hours, 55,58,760 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country, taking the total number of doses administered to 1,68,47,16,068 since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.