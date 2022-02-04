Close circuit television footage of the attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday showed two men firing at his car in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district.

The footage shows a man in a red shirt shooting at Owaisi’s car, followed by a man in a white shirt doing the same.

#AsaduddinOwaisi shooting case: 2 accused persons Sachin and Shubham arrested by police in connection with the shooting case.



CCTV footage of the accused shooting at @asadowaisi emerges. pic.twitter.com/Yfdmis4CmG — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons, identified as Sachin and Shubham, in the case. While Sachin reportedly has an attempt to murder case against him, Shubham does not have any criminal record.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the attackers were “hurt by MP Owaisi’s statements on a particular religion”, India Today reported.

“There was also displeasure over his comments on Ram Janmabhoomi,” Kumar said. However, it was not clear which remarks he was referring to.

The official added that the Election Commission and the Lok Sabha have been briefed about the attack.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that all party units will register a peaceful protest on Friday against the attack on Owaisi. They will seek the “highest security” for his public meetings in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP. — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) February 3, 2022

Jaleel also spoke about the matter in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought stringent punishment for the accused persons.

On Thursday, Owaisi had said that he was safe but at least two bullets hit his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh.

The attack took place while Owaisi was returning to New Delhi after campaigning in Meerut. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, starting from February 10. The results will be out on March 10.

Owaisi has asked the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry and said it was the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh and Central government to conduct an investigation.