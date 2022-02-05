Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday dismissed speculation that his son Tejashwi Yadav would take over as the party’s next president, reported ANI.

“Those who run such news reports are fools,” Yadav said when questioned about the speculation. “You will get to know whatever happens.”

#WATCH | Delhi: "Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens," says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party. (04.02.2022) pic.twitter.com/NYC5YiLzVm — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Lalu Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav had also rubbished speculation that Tejashwi Yadav will be made the party’s president. Tej Pratap Yadav said that Lalu Yadav will remain the chief as he has run the party well.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal will hold its national executive meeting in Patna on February 10. Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other senior leaders will be present at the meeting.

The rumours about Lalu Yadav stepping down from the top post came amid reports of his poor health and a decision likely to be delivered by a Ranchi court in another fodder scam case on February 15, according to The Times of India.

In another statement, Lalu Yadav indicated that his party has severed ties with the Congress in the state, saying that the Rashtriya Janata Dal was with the Sonia Gandhi-led party at the national level.

Yadav, however, refused to categorically state that the party’s alliance with the Congress in Bihar was over.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal had refused to concede even a single seat for the Congress to contest the 24 vacant Bihar Legislative Council seats.