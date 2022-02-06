The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to the Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party over a tweet that allegedly showed Congress leader Harish Rawat as a Muslim cleric, PTI reported.

The Election Commission said that the tweet, which has now been deleted, was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It has asked the party for a response within 24 hours.

Uttarakhand BJP’s Vice President Devendra Bhasin said that the party’s legal team will look into the matter, The Times of India reported. “After going through the facts, we will issue our response,” he added.

The poll body said that the BJP had made statements that were provocative in nature and can seriously incite emotions. “It can lead to a breakdown of law and order situation thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the Election Commission had said.

On Friday, the Congress had complained to the poll panel alleging that BJP’s Uttarakhand unit had tweeted a morphed photo showing Rawat with a beard and a cap insinuating that he is a Muslim.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had told the Election Commission that the BJP was attempting to create disharmony on religious grounds between people of diverse faiths.

The Congress demanded that an FIR be filed against BJP. It also asked for suspension of BJP Uttarakhand’s Twitter handle till the state Assembly elections are over, according to PTI.

Uttarakhand will go to poll in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.