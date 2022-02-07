Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said students must adhere to the dress code as per the state government’s circular until the High Court takes up the matter of wearing the hijab to educational institutions, The Indian Express reported.

On February 5, the Karnataka government had passed an order that barred students from wearing clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public order”.

After not being allowed to attend classes while wearing the hijab, five students of the Government Women’s Pre-University College in Karnataka’s Kundapur town approached the High Court, which will take up the matter on Tuesday.

Bommai, who is in Delhi, refused to comment further on the matter on Monday.

“Since the matter is in court, I do not want to discuss it,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The Chief Minister said exams will be held soon and students must follow the state government circular regarding the dress code issued on Saturday. “Students must maintain peace,” Bommai told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that wearing both, the hijab and the saffron shawl, were not allowed on the college premises, ANI reported. Jnanendra reiterated the state government’s circular on wearing the uniform approved by the college management and said all students should follow it.

Last week, about 100 boys affiliated with a Hindutva outfit had come to the college wearing saffron shawls to protest against Muslim girls wearing hijabs inside classrooms.

Jnanendra said the uniform is a symbol of equality and advised the students to “think beyond religion”. He also suspected the role of “vested interests” behind the controversy and said he has told the police to inquire.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, too, alleged that “hidden hands” were behind making the hijab controversy a subject of international news, according to The Times of India.

Nagesh alleged that the “problem” was never reported “all these years” in any college and that students followed rules regarding the uniform. The minister claimed that some members of a religious organisation had “brainwashed” students in December. According to the minister, only six of the 92 students at the Udupi Pre-University College want to wear the hijab to class.

“Just as rules are to be followed in the military, the same is to be done here too,” Nagesh told The Times of India.

The minister said the state government circular on the wearing the uniform prescribed by school management committees must be followed. “Till then, we will not allow students wearing hijabs to enter campuses,” he was quoted as saying.

Members of the Indian Union Muslim League in Lok Sabha ET Muhammed Basheer, Abdussamad Samadani and K Navaskani have given an adjournment notice seeking a discussion on the matter, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, on Monday, authorities in the Kundapur college allowed students wearing hijabs to enter the campus. However, they were not allowed to attend classes and were instead given permission to protest inside a hall in the college building.