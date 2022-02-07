Seven personnel of the Indian Army were hit by an avalanche in the high-altitude Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, NDTV reported.

Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, public relations officer of the Ministry of Defence, said that the personnel were part of a patrol team.

Pande said that specialised teams were airlifted to the location for a search and rescue operation.

The Army said the area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall over the last few days, according to The Indian Express.

In October, five Navy personnel and a porter had gone missing in an avalanche on Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand. Bodies of four personnel were recovered subsequently.