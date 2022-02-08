Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Tuesday said that the Election Commission will look into the demand to reschedule the first phase of the Manipur Assembly polls, the Imphal Free Press reported.

Chandra made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Imphal. He is on a two-day visit to Manipur to review poll preparations.

On February 3, the All Manipur Christian Organisation had raised objections to the date for first phase of the elections scheduled to be held on February 27. Members of the body said that February 27 being a Sunday, is a day of worship for the Christian community which accounts for more than 41% of the state’s population, according to Census 2011.

On February 7, the members of the organisation staged a sit-in protest at many places in the state. The All Manipur Christian Organisation also warned of intensifying the agitation if the authorities do not fulfill their demand, according to the Imphal Free Press.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Chandra said that he had met representatives of political parties, district election officers and senior police officials in Imphal.

The Manipur Assembly elections will be held in two phases. The second phase is scheduled to be held on March 3, and the results will be announced on March 10.

On January 17, the Election Commission had deferred the Punjab Assembly elections to February 20 from February 14. Political parties had urged the panel to postpone the election due to Guru Ravidas Jayanti.