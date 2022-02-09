The Indian units of pizza chain Domino’s and automobile manufacturer Honda on Tuesday apologised for tweets by their Pakistani units supporting separatism in Kashmir.

The two companies joined others global firms like Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Hyundai, Toyota and Suzuki for posts on social media made by their business partners on “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, which is observed across the border on February 5.

The posts expressed “solidarity” with “Kashmiri brothers and sisters”. This led to a social media backlash in India, with many people saying that they would boycott the companies’ products.

On Tuesday, Honda said that it is deeply committed to complying with laws and sentiments of every country it operates in and expressed regret for “any hurt caused to this effect”.

“As part of its policy, Honda endeavors to ensure that, in any part of the world it is present, it avoids comment on race, politics, religion and social issues,” the company said. “Statement contrary to this effect by any associate, dealer or stakeholder is not in line with its policy.”

Statement from Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pic.twitter.com/6huBKOllLY — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) February 8, 2022

Domino’s also apologised for the “unsolicited” social media post published on its handles outside India.

“Domino’s India is committed to the Indian market, having called it home for more than 25 years, and has the utmost respect for the people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country,” it said. “As a brand, we honour and respect India and remain deeply committed to serving our customers and communities with humility, gratitude and pride.”

This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer. pic.twitter.com/8II6XuLxb0 — dominos_india (@dominos_india) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Tuesday summoned South Korea’s ambassador to express displeasure about the post by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor supporting the “liberation” of Kashmir.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, who expressed his regret during the conversation, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also informed Parliament that the government has asked the car company to be more “forceful” in issuing an “unequivocal apology” for the tweet.

Hours before Goyal’s statement, the South Korean firm’s Indian unit in a statement said it “deeply regret[s]” the offence caused due to an “unauthorised” tweet.

On February 7, Hyundai Motor India in another statement had said that it has a “zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication”. Stating that India is a second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said it condemns such views.